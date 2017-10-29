* × Change Settings

Call Me Thief Noem My Skollie

Film Africa Release Date

Sunday 29th October 2017
Directed by:

Daryne Joshua

Written by:

John Fredericks and John W. Fredericks

Produced by:

David Max Brown and Moshidi Motshegwa

Starring:

Sandi Schultz, Tarryn Wyngaard, Dann Jaques Mouton, Gantane Kusch, Christian Bennett and Austin Rose

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

Afrikaans

Runtime:

2 hours 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in prison by captivating the hardened gangsters with his knack for telling stories. He becomes the "prison cinema" whilst his childhood friend becomes the concubine of a gang boss. On their release from jail 'AB' finds romance with his childhood sweetheart and starts a new path in life as a writer but his friends rope him into a murder for which they all face the hang-man's noose. Set in Cape Town, South Africa in the 1960s.

Call Me Thief Cast

Sandi Schultz

Tarryn Wyngaard

Dann Jaques Mouton

Gantane Kusch

Christian Bennett

Austin Rose

