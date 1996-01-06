* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Status Update

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th February 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2018
?
Status Update poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Status Update is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Scott Speer

Written by:

Jason Filardi

Produced by:

Jennifer Gibgot, Dominic Rustam, Adam Shankman and Shawn Williamson

Starring:

Ross Lynch, Courtney Eaton, Olivia Holt, Harvey Guillen, Rob Riggle and John Michael Higgins

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Ross Lynch stars as Kyle Moore, a teenager who after being uprooted by his parents' separation and unable to fit into his new hometown, stumbles upon a magical app that causes his social media updates to come true.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Status Update is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Status Update.

Status Update Cast

Ross Lynch

Ross Lynch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Status Update

Courtney Eaton

Courtney Eaton headshot

Date of Birth:

6 January 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Status Update

Olivia Holt

Olivia Holt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Status Update

Harvey Guillen

Harvey Guillen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Status Update

Rob Riggle

Rob Riggle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Status UpdateWar with Grandpa12 StrongNight SchoolMidnight Sun

John Michael Higgins

John Michael Higgins headshot

Date of Birth:

12 February 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Status Update

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:02 20th January 2018