Ross Lynch stars as Kyle Moore, a teenager who after being uprooted by his parents' separation and unable to fit into his new hometown, stumbles upon a magical app that causes his social media updates to come true.
Unknown
Unknown
5' 10¾" (1.8 m)
Status Update
6 January 1996
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Status Update
Unknown
Unknown
5' 3½" (1.61 m)
Status Update
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Status Update
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Status UpdateWar with Grandpa12 StrongNight SchoolMidnight Sun
12 February 1963
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Status Update