In 2003, 30 years after they served together in the Vietnam War, former Navy Corps medic Richard "Doc" Shepherd re-unites with ex-Marines Sal and Mueller on a different type of mission: to bury Doc's son, a young Marine killed in the Iraq War. Doc decides to forgo burial at Arlington Cemetery and, with the help of his old buddies, takes the casket on a bittersweet trip up the East Coast to his home in suburban New Hampshire.
7 March 1956
Unknown
5' 10½" (1.79 m)
Last Flag FlyingUnchartedIsle of Dogs
30 July 1961
Unknown
6' 0½" (1.84 m)
Ant-Man and the WaspLast Flag Flying
16 August 1962
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
MinecraftThe Women of MarwenLast Flag Flying
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Last Flag Flying
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Last Flag Flying
Unknown
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Last Flag Flying