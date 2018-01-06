* × Change Settings

Last Flag Flying

7.4 / 1213 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2018
Last Flag Flying poster
Contains strong language and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.lastflagflying.com

Directed by:

Richard Linklater

Written by:

Richard Linklater and Darryl Ponicsan

Produced by:

Ginger Sledge, John Sloss and Richard Linklater

Starring:

Bryan Cranston, Laurence Fishburne, Steve Carell, J. Quinton Johnson, Deanna Reed-Foster and Yul Vazquez

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 2003, 30 years after they served together in the Vietnam War, former Navy Corps medic Richard "Doc" Shepherd re-unites with ex-Marines Sal and Mueller on a different type of mission: to bury Doc's son, a young Marine killed in the Iraq War. Doc decides to forgo burial at Arlington Cemetery and, with the help of his old buddies, takes the casket on a bittersweet trip up the East Coast to his home in suburban New Hampshire.

Last Flag Flying Cast

