* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Corporate

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 2nd November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
new Corporate poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Corporate is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Nicolas Silhol

Written by:

Nicolas Fleureau and Nicolas Silhol

Produced by:

Jean-Christophe Reymond

Starring:

Céline Sallette, Lambert Wilson, Stéphane De Groodt, Violaine Fumeau, Alice de Lencquesaing and Camille Japy

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Emilie, one of the Human Resources Managers at the Esen multinational, has recently been chosen by her superior Stéphane Froncart for her elegant ruthlessness. She indeed has the ability to find the words which persuade employees or executives judged redundant to resign, even if it takes a long time before they give in. She performs her task without moral compunction until the day when one of the employees targeted, Didier Dalmat, kills himself by jumping out of the window of his office. Not only is she deeply upset by this tragedy but she soon realizes that the firm's top brass want to have her take all the blame.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Corporate is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Corporate.

Corporate Cast

Céline Sallette

Céline Sallette headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Corporate

Lambert Wilson

Lambert Wilson headshot

Date of Birth:

3 August 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Corporate

Stéphane De Groodt

Stéphane De Groodt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Corporate

Violaine Fumeau

Violaine Fumeau headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Corporate

Alice de Lencquesaing

Alice de Lencquesaing headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Corporate

Camille Japy

Camille Japy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Corporate

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 20:12 29th October 2017