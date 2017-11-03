* × Change Settings

Once Upon a Time at Christmas

Unrated

British Horror Film Festival Release Date

Friday 3rd November 2017
Directed by:

Paul Tanter

Written by:

Christopher Jolley, Simon Phillips and Paul Tanter

Produced by:

Mem Ferda, Simon Phillips and Paul Tanter

Starring:

Sayla de Goede, Simon Phillips, Brook Fletcher, Laurel Brady, Christina Vernucci and Jeff Ellenberger

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

In the twelve days leading up to Christmas, the residents of the snowy and isolated town of Woodridge are being murdered in a variety of gruesome ways by a psychotic Santa and Mrs Claus. While the small-town cops scramble to protect the townsfolk, the killings seem to center around one young woman who may be the final victim on Santa's list. As the slaughter continues and the bodies pile up, it seems that nothing and no one may be able to stop the murderers before they complete their own deadly take on the twelve days of Christmas. This feature will be opened by Antonio Padovani's 'Delicious Perspective.'

Once Upon a Time at Christmas Cast

Sayla de Goede

Sayla de Goede headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Once Upon a Time at Christmas

Simon Phillips

Simon Phillips headshot

Date of Birth:

7 May 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Once Upon a Time at Christmas

Brook Fletcher

Brook Fletcher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Once Upon a Time at Christmas

Laurel Brady

Laurel Brady headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Once Upon a Time at Christmas

Christina Vernucci

Christina Vernucci headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Once Upon a Time at Christmas

Jeff Ellenberger

Jeff Ellenberger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Once Upon a Time at Christmas

