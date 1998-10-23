* × Change Settings

As You Are

Discovery Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 5th November 2017
Directed by:

Miles Joris-Peyrafitte

Written by:

Madison Harrison and Miles Joris-Peyrafitte

Produced by:

Sean Patrick Burke, Matthew Helderman, Justin Lothrop, Joseph Mastantuono and Brent Stiefel

Starring:

Owen Campbell, Charlie Heaton, Amandla Stenberg, John Scurti, Scott Cohen and Mary Stuart Masterson

Genres:

Drama, Mystery

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set in the early 1990's, As You Are is the telling and retelling of a relationship between three teenagers as it traces the course of their friendship through a construction of disparate memories prompted by a police investigation.

As You Are Cast

Owen Campbell

Owen Campbell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

As You Are

Charlie Heaton

Charlie Heaton headshot

Date of Birth:

1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

X-Men: The New MutantsAs You Are

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg headshot

Date of Birth:

23 October 1998

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Darkest MindsAs You Are

John Scurti

John Scurti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

As You Are

Scott Cohen

Scott Cohen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

As You Are

Mary Stuart Masterson

Mary Stuart Masterson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

As You Are

