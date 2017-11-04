* × Change Settings

The Man With the Iron Heart HHhH

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
new The Man With the Iron Heart poster
Contains strong violence and sex. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Cédric Jimenez

Written by:

Laurent Binet, Audrey Diwan, David Farr and Cédric Jimenez

Produced by:

David Claikens, Daniel Crown, Serge de Poucques, Sylvain Goldberg, Alain Goldman and Alex Verbaere

Starring:

Rosamund Pike, Mia Wasikowska, Jason Clarke, Jack O'Connell, Jack Reynor and Stephen Graham

Genres:

Action, Biography, Thriller, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

1942: The Third Reich is at its peak. The Czech resistance in London decides to plan the most ambitious military operation of WWII: Anthropoid. Two young recruits in their late twenties, Jozef Gabcik and Jan Kubis, are sent to Prague to assassinate the most ruthless Nazi leader - Reich-protector Reinhard Heydrich, Head of the SS, the Gestapo, and the architect of the "Final Solution.

The Man With the Iron Heart Cast

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike headshot

Date of Birth:

27 January 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

EntebbeHostilesThe Man With the Iron Heart

Mia Wasikowska

Mia Wasikowska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man With the Iron Heart

Jason Clarke

Jason Clarke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MudboundThe Man With the Iron HeartFirst ManWinchester

Jack O'Connell

Jack O'Connell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man With the Iron Heart

Jack Reynor

Jack Reynor headshot

Date of Birth:

23 January 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jungle BookThe Man With the Iron Heart

Stephen Graham

Stephen Graham headshot

Date of Birth:

3 August 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man With the Iron HeartFilm Stars Don't Die in LiverpoolWalk Like a PantherJourney's End

Recommendations

Last update was at 16:16 4th November 2017