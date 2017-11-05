Movie Synopsis:

We accompany seven children from five continents on their adventurous journeys to get education. The worlds they live in are very different, as are their ways of getting education - on foot, by bike or skateboard, on a donkey, by bus, subway or boat. And just as different is what they tell us of their hopes and dreams, their fears, and how they see the world. They talk about their private fear of child labor, prostitution and criminality, and their personal worries about environmental destruction and war. We hear about their curiosity, their hunger for knowledge, and what is most important to them - friends and family. Perla from Island gets to the heart of it: "What children across the world really want the most is to have someone they can trust, who will help them in life; and also family and friends, who will take care of you and love you as much as your parents do. That's all - nothing is more valuable than that." A film about the future of our planet, which supports the right to.