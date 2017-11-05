* × Change Settings

Doc 'N Roll Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 5th November 2017
Directed by:

Connor Matheson

Produced by:

Connor Matheson

Starring:

Bill Ward, Kirk Windstein, Vinny Appice and Joe E. Allen

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Doom is a style of heavy metal that's all about crushing riffs played at sluggish tempos through huge amps, and the foundations of the genre were laid on Black Sabbath's debut album in 1970. Doom's experienced a resurgence in popularity of late, and in this documentary, local filmmaker, Connor Matheson follows the story of Holy Spider Promotions. They're a DIY collective who put on doom gigs in Sheffield but they're constantly up against it, vying for space and attention on behalf of an extreme and polarising form of music. Through the lens of doom the film explores issues such as drug use, mental health and gentrification, and Connor speaks with luminaries from the scene, including Bill Ward (original drummer of Black Sabbath) and members of Conan, Crowbar and Primitive Man.

The Doom Doc Cast

Bill Ward

Bill Ward headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Kirk Windstein

Kirk Windstein headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Vinny Appice

Vinny Appice headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Joe E. Allen

Joe E. Allen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

