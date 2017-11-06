Irène Frachon, a doctor who lives in the Breton town of Brest, dares to stand up to the French health and pharmaceutical industry, helping to uncover the media scandal surrounding the commercialization of a controversial medicine whose side effects have caused the death of hundreds of people.
22 November 1968
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
150 Milligrams
Unknown
Unknown
5' 9¼" (1.76 m)
150 Milligrams
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
150 Milligrams
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
150 Milligrams
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
150 Milligrams
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
150 Milligrams