150 Milligrams La fille de Brest

6.6 / 495 votes

French Film Festival Release Date

Monday 6th November 2017
new 150 Milligrams poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Emmanuelle Bercot

Written by:

Emmanuelle Bercot, Séverine Bosschem, Romain Compingt and Irène Frachon

Produced by:

Simon Arnal, Caroline Benjo, Barbara Letellier and Carole Scotta

Starring:

Sidse Babett Knudsen, Benoît Magimel, Charlotte Laemmel, Isabelle de Hertogh, Lara Neumann and Patrick Ligardes

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours 8 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Irène Frachon, a doctor who lives in the Breton town of Brest, dares to stand up to the French health and pharmaceutical industry, helping to uncover the media scandal surrounding the commercialization of a controversial medicine whose side effects have caused the death of hundreds of people.

Reviews

150 Milligrams Cast

Sidse Babett Knudsen

Date of Birth:

22 November 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Benoît Magimel

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Charlotte Laemmel

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Isabelle de Hertogh

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Lara Neumann

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Patrick Ligardes

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

