Bruk Out! A Dancehall Queen Documentary

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 8th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
Bruk Out! A Dancehall Queen Documentary
Directed by:

Cori Wapnowska

Produced by:

Janet Ginsburg

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Movie Synopsis:

Bruk Out! looks deep inside the raw, energetic world of Jamaican Dancehall culture through the eyes of the powerful women at its heart - Dancehall Queens. Often criticized for being lewd and aggressively sexual, these daring performers have turned Jamaican street dance into a massive global phenomenon. Bruk Out! follows six of the best Dancehall Queens from around the world-Japan, Italy, America, Poland, Spain, and of course, Jamaica-as they prepare to do battle at the world's biggest dancehall competition. Visually provocative and emotionally intimate, their stories converge in a never-before-seen look into the life of the Dancehall Queen.

