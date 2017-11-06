Bruk Out! A Dancehall Queen Documentary

Movie Synopsis:

Bruk Out! looks deep inside the raw, energetic world of Jamaican Dancehall culture through the eyes of the powerful women at its heart - Dancehall Queens. Often criticized for being lewd and aggressively sexual, these daring performers have turned Jamaican street dance into a massive global phenomenon. Bruk Out! follows six of the best Dancehall Queens from around the world-Japan, Italy, America, Poland, Spain, and of course, Jamaica-as they prepare to do battle at the world's biggest dancehall competition. Visually provocative and emotionally intimate, their stories converge in a never-before-seen look into the life of the Dancehall Queen.