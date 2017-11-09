* × Change Settings

Conny Plank - The Potential of Noise

Doc 'N Roll Film Festival Release Date

Friday 10th November 2017
Directed by:

Reto Caduff and Stephan Plank

Written by:

Reto Caduff, Stephan Plank and Ziska Riemann

Produced by:

Milena Fessmann, Stephan Plank and Paul Zischler

Starring:

Gianna Nannini, Annette Humpe and Conny Plank

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Conny Plank was one of the most innovative sound experimentalists, producing recordings that revolutionised music that still is as valid as ever. He became a hub in the new German sounds. Producer, sound engineer and musician covering a wide range of genres including progressive, avant-garde, electronic music and krautrock. Dying at only 47, Plank left behind a wife, actress Christa Fast and a 13-year-old-son, Stephan. Now, 20 years on, Stephan sets out to find his father, the film taking a journey through music history as well as around the world, to give an unusually intimate and emotional view of the artists, their work with Conny Plank and the many musical traces he left behind.

Reviews

Conny Plank - The Potential of Noise Cast

