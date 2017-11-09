* × Change Settings

The Acting Class

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
new The Acting Class poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Deirdre O'Neill and Mike Wayne

Produced by:

Deirdre O'Neill and Mike Wayne

Starring:

Tom Stocks, Adam Morley, Peter Bazalgette, Ionica Adriana, Christopher Eccleston, Amy Stout, Maxine Peake, Andrew Ellis and Samuel West

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When Tom Stocks, a young man from Bolton has to turn down a chance to study at the East 15 drama school because he cannot afford the fees, he sets up a campaign to highlight socio-economic exclusion in the arts. Tom is not alone. Actors from working class backgrounds are struggling to get in and get on in an industry stacked against them. Established actors worry about where the next generation of talent from modest backgrounds is going to come from. Christopher Eccleston, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Maxine Peake and Samuel West are among those who feature in this film talking about the barriers to success. And this is an issue not just for those who see their dreams thwarted because they do not have the 'bank of mom and dad' to back them. Who gets to be on our stages and screens matters to all of us. Whose stories get told, what images we have of ourselves, who we think 'we' are, helps shape our identities. And that is political.

Reviews

The Acting Class Cast

Tom Stocks

Tom Stocks

Last update was at 21:15 9th November 2017