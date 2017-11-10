* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Bad Genius

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 11th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
new Bad Genius poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Nattawut Poonpiriya

Written by:

Tanida Hantaweewatana, Vasudhorn Piyaromna and Nattawut Poonpiriya

Produced by:

Jira Maligool, Vanridee Pongsittisak, Chenchonnee Soonthonsaratul, Suwimon Techasupinan and Weerachai Yaikwawong

Starring:

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, Eisaya Hosuwan, Teeradon Supapunpinyo, Chanon Santinatornkul, Thaneth Warakulnukroh and Sarinrat Thomas

Genres:

Comedy, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Thai

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lynn, a genius high school student who makes money by cheating tests, receives a new task that leads her to set foot on Sydney, Australia. In order to complete the millions-Baht task, Lynn and her classmates have to finish the international STIC(SAT) exam and deliver the answers back to her friends in Thailand before the exam takes place once again in her home country.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Bad Genius is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Bad Genius.

Bad Genius Cast

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bad Genius

Eisaya Hosuwan

Eisaya Hosuwan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bad Genius

Teeradon Supapunpinyo

Teeradon Supapunpinyo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bad Genius

Chanon Santinatornkul

Chanon Santinatornkul headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bad Genius

Thaneth Warakulnukroh

Thaneth Warakulnukroh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bad Genius

Sarinrat Thomas

Sarinrat Thomas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bad Genius

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:59 10th November 2017