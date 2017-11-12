The film tells the tale of a widowed film director who is in the middle of making a film about an atypical diplomat inspired by his brother. While he has started a new life with Sylvia, he still mourns the death of a former lover, Carlotta, who passed away 20 years earlier; then Carlotta returns from the dead, causing Sylvia to run away.
25 October 1965
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Tomorrow and ThereafterBarbaraIsmael's Ghosts
30 September 1975
Unknown
5' 6½" (1.69 m)
Ismael's Ghosts
21 July 1971
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Ismael's Ghosts
14 June 1983
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
RedoubtableIsmael's Ghosts
27 February 1979
Unknown
5' 5¾" (1.67 m)
Ismael's Ghosts
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ismael's Ghosts