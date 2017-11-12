* × Change Settings

Ismael's Ghosts Les fantômes d'Ismaël

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 12th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
new Ismael's Ghosts poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Arnaud Desplechin

Written by:

Arnaud Desplechin, Léa Mysius and Julie Peyr

Produced by:

Pascal Caucheteux

Starring:

Mathieu Amalric, Marion Cotillard, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Louis Garrel, Alba Rohrwacher and László Szabó

Genres:

Drama, Romance, Thriller

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film tells the tale of a widowed film director who is in the middle of making a film about an atypical diplomat inspired by his brother. While he has started a new life with Sylvia, he still mourns the death of a former lover, Carlotta, who passed away 20 years earlier; then Carlotta returns from the dead, causing Sylvia to run away.

Reviews

Ismael's Ghosts Cast

Mathieu Amalric

Mathieu Amalric headshot

Date of Birth:

25 October 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tomorrow and ThereafterBarbaraIsmael's Ghosts

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard headshot

Date of Birth:

30 September 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ismael's Ghosts

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Charlotte Gainsbourg headshot

Date of Birth:

21 July 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ismael's Ghosts

Louis Garrel

Louis Garrel headshot

Date of Birth:

14 June 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

RedoubtableIsmael's Ghosts

Alba Rohrwacher

Alba Rohrwacher headshot

Date of Birth:

27 February 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ismael's Ghosts

László Szabó

László Szabó headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ismael's Ghosts

Recommendations

Last update was at 11:00 12th November 2017