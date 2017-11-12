* × Change Settings

Straight Into a Storm: A New Rock Film About Deer Tick

Doc 'N Roll Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 14th November 2017
Directed by:

William Miller

Produced by:

Jason Diamond, Josh Diamond and William Miller

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A portrait of a hard rocking band known for their substance-fueled live performances on their evolutionary journey to become one of the greatest cult rock bands of our time.

Reviews

Recommendations

