Un Juif pour l'exemple

In 1942 a wealthy Swiss Jewish cattle dealer is tormented by a group of local Nazi supporters. More than six decades later a child witness writes his account of the incident, much to the chagrin of the townspeople who would have rather forget than commemorate the affair. A powerful drama that links the horrors of the past to Europe's current refugee crisis.
