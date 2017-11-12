* × Change Settings

Un Juif pour l'exemple

UK International Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 14th November 2017
Directed by:

Jacob Berger

Written by:

Jacob Berger, Jacques Chessex, Michel Fessler and Aude Py

Starring:

Bruno Ganz, André Wilms, Aurélien Patouillard, Paul Laurent, Baptiste Coustenoble and Steven Matthews

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1942 a wealthy Swiss Jewish cattle dealer is tormented by a group of local Nazi supporters. More than six decades later a child witness writes his account of the incident, much to the chagrin of the townspeople who would have rather forget than commemorate the affair. A powerful drama that links the horrors of the past to Europe's current refugee crisis.

Un Juif pour l'exemple Cast

Bruno Ganz

Date of Birth:

22 March 1941

Real Name:

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The House That Jack BuiltUn Juif pour l'exemple

André Wilms

Date of Birth:

29 April 1947

Real Name:

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just to be SureUn Juif pour l'exempleMarie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge

Aurélien Patouillard

Date of Birth:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Un Juif pour l'exemple

Paul Laurent

Date of Birth:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Un Juif pour l'exemple

Baptiste Coustenoble

Date of Birth:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Un Juif pour l'exemple

Steven Matthews

Date of Birth:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Un Juif pour l'exemple

