This is the story of the extraordinary work of Nobel Prize winning John Hume to secure peace in Ireland. The film shows how Hume, inspired by Martin Luther King and rising from the riot-torn streets of Northern Ireland, enlisted American Presidents from Carter to Clinton. Narrated by Liam Neeson and scored by Bill Whelan (Riverdance), In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America includes interviews with President Bill Clinton, President Jimmy Carter, US Senators and Congressmen, as well as Irish leaders and British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Major. At a time of political instability, this is a timely film examining steady leadership and international co-operation.
