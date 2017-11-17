* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
new In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America poster
Contains infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released
[More Details...]

Next Showing:

Today in 11 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 25th November 2017.

Directed by:

Maurice Fitzpatrick

Starring:

Liam Neeson

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This is the story of the extraordinary work of Nobel Prize winning John Hume to secure peace in Ireland. The film shows how Hume, inspired by Martin Luther King and rising from the riot-torn streets of Northern Ireland, enlisted American Presidents from Carter to Clinton. Narrated by Liam Neeson and scored by Bill Whelan (Riverdance), In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America includes interviews with President Bill Clinton, President Jimmy Carter, US Senators and Congressmen, as well as Irish leaders and British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Major. At a time of political instability, this is a timely film examining steady leadership and international co-operation.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America.

In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America Cast

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson headshot

Date of Birth:

7 June 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the Name of Peace: John Hume in AmericaThe CommuterWidows

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:53 17th November 2017