Past Life

UK International Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 18th November 2017
Directed by:

Avi Nesher

Written by:

Avi Nesher

Produced by:

Ruth Cats, Leon Edery, Moshe Edery, David M. Milch, Ella Milch-Sheriff, Elad Naggar, Avi Nesher and David Silber

Starring:

Nelly Tagar, Joy Rieger, Doron Tavory, Evgenia Dodina, Tom Avni and Rafael Stachowiak

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The year is 1977, and no female has ever been a renowned classical music composer. Sephi Milch, a very determined and talented young woman, aspires to a career as a classical composer, but she knows the odds are against her. In spite of this, she is dead set on changing the course of history and succeeding in the male-dominated classical music world. Her struggle with the burden of history is not only limited to her artistic life - as the daughter of troubled Holocaust survivors, she also has to deal with a sudden revelation from the past that threatens to tear her family apart. Nana Milch - Sephi's older sister and bitter rival, a scandal sheet journalist and an aspiring playwright - considers this startling revelation an opportunity to free herself from the stranglehold of her parents' past. Sephi is weary of her sister's tendency to look for trouble, but in this case she has no choice but to join Nana's quest for the truth. 1977 is the year Egyptian president Sadat decided to break.

Reviews

Past Life Cast

