* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Revolt

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 20th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
new Revolt poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 20th November 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Joe Miale

Written by:

Rowan Athale and Joe Miale

Produced by:

Rory Aitken, Nicolas Chartier, Zev Foreman, James Harris, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Mark Lane and Ben Pugh

Starring:

Lee Pace, Bérénice Marlohe, Jason Flemyng, Sibulele Gcilitshana, Wandile Molebatsi and Sekoati Sk Tsubane

Genres:

Action, Sci-Fi, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story of humankind's last stand against a cataclysmic alien invasion. In the war-ravaged African countryside, a US. soldier and a French foreign aid worker team up to survive the alien onslaught. Their bond will be tested as they search for refuge across a crumbling world.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Revolt is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Revolt.

Revolt Cast

Lee Pace

Lee Pace headshot

Date of Birth:

25 March 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Revolt

Bérénice Marlohe

Bérénice Marlohe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Revolt

Jason Flemyng

Jason Flemyng headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Walk Like a PantherRevolt

Sibulele Gcilitshana

Sibulele Gcilitshana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Revolt

Wandile Molebatsi

Wandile Molebatsi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Revolt

Sekoati Sk Tsubane

Sekoati Sk Tsubane headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Revolt

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:16 19th November 2017