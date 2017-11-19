* × Change Settings

A Ciambra

Italian Film Festival Cardiff Release Date

Friday 24th November 2017
Directed by:

Jonas Carpignano

Written by:

Jonas Carpignano

Produced by:

Julie Billy, Paolo Carpignano, Jon Coplon, Christoph Daniel, Tomas Eskilsson, Gwyn Sannia, Marc Schmidheiny, Carole Scotta, Rodrigo Teixeira, Sean Wheelan and Ryan Zacarias

Starring:

Pio Amato, Koudous Seihon, Damiano Amato, Francesco Pio Amato, Iolanda Amato and Patrizia Amato

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In A CIAMBRA, a small Romani community in Calabria, Pio Amato is desperate to grow up fast. At 14, he drinks, smokes and is one of the few to easily slide between the region's factions - the local Italians, the African refugees and his fellow Romani. Pio follows his older brother Cosimo everywhere, learning the necessary skills for life on the streets of their hometown. When Cosimo disappears and things start to go wrong, Pio sets out to prove he's ready to step into his big brother's shoes but soon finds himself faced with an impossible decision that will show if he is truly ready to become a man.

