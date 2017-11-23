* × Change Settings

Indrajith

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
?
new Indrajith poster
Contains moderate violence and injury detail. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 5 cinemas on Friday 24th November 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 30th November 2017.

Directed by:

Kalaprabhu Thanu

Written by:

Kalaprabhu Thanu

Produced by:

Kalaippuli S. Thanu

Starring:

Sachin Khedekar, Sonarika Bhadoria, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gautham Karthik, Prathap Pothen and Ashrita Shetty

Genres:

Action, Adventure

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)
Indrajith Cast

Sachin Khedekar

Sachin Khedekar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indrajith

Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika Bhadoria headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indrajith

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indrajith

Gautham Karthik

Gautham Karthik headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indrajith

Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indrajith

Ashrita Shetty

Ashrita Shetty headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indrajith

Last update was at 07:56 23rd November 2017