Bolshoi

7.1 / 293 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
?
new Bolshoi poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Valeriy Todorovskiy

Written by:

Anastasiya Palchikova

Produced by:

Valeriy Todorovskiy and Anton Zlatopolskiy

Starring:

Valentina Telichkina, Ekaterina Samuilina, Aleksandr Domogarov, Alisa Freyndlikh, Anna Isaeva and Nicolas Le Riche

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

2 hours 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Bolshoi follows the tortuous path of a young provincial girl Yulya who dreams of becoming a ballerina. Her ambition is to dance at the prestigious Bolshoi Theatre - the epicentre of Russian ballet. However, to succeed she needs to brace herself for the countless physical and mental challenges, tough decisions and an intense rivalry with her peers.

Bolshoi Cast

Valentina Telichkina

Valentina Telichkina headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bolshoi

Ekaterina Samuilina

Ekaterina Samuilina headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bolshoi

Aleksandr Domogarov

Aleksandr Domogarov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1¼" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bolshoi

Alisa Freyndlikh

Alisa Freyndlikh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bolshoi

Anna Isaeva

Anna Isaeva headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bolshoi

Nicolas Le Riche

Nicolas Le Riche headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bolshoi

