Voyage of the Southern Sun

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 28th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
?
new Voyage of the Southern Sun poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 28th November 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Robert Murphy

Produced by:

James Busby

Starring:

Michael Geoffrey Smith

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Michael Smith discovered the delights and perils of true adventure in a solo circumnavigation in his tiny amphibious flying boat, Southern Sun.

Reviews

Voyage of the Southern Sun Cast

Michael Geoffrey Smith

Last update was at 11:33 26th November 2017