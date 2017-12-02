* × Change Settings

Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton

7.4 / 76 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 2nd December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
?
new Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Rory Kennedy

Written by:

Mark Bailey and Jack Youngelson

Produced by:

Mark Bailey, Patricia Bischetti, Rory Kennedy, Jed Pearson IV, Jason Rem, Paul Speaker and Jack Youngelson

Starring:

Nick Carroll, Darrick Doerner, Laird John Hamilton and Gabrielle Reece

Genres:

Documentary, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This is the remarkable story of an American icon who changed the sport of big wave surfing forever. Transcending the surf genre, this in-depth portrait of a hard-charging athlete explores the fear, courage and ambition that push a man to greatness-and the cost that comes with it.

Reviews

