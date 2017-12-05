Warren Miller's Line of Descent

Follow athletes Tommy Moe, Kalen Thorien, Collin Collins, Lexi duPont, Marcus Caston, Seth Wescott and more as they travel the globe, by land, air and sea, exploring the ties that bind ski culture. From British Columbia to France, Montana to Colorado, California, Norway and New Zealand, new generations of skiers and riders are pushing their sport to new extremes. As the family grows, the traditions grow richer.
5' 6" (1.68 m)
