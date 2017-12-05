* × Change Settings

Warren Miller's Line of Descent

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 5th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
new Warren Miller's Line of Descent poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Warren Miller

Starring:

Tommy Moe, Kalen Thorien, Collin Collins, Lexi DuPont, Marcus Caston and Seth Wescott

Genres:

Documentary, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Follow athletes Tommy Moe, Kalen Thorien, Collin Collins, Lexi duPont, Marcus Caston, Seth Wescott and more as they travel the globe, by land, air and sea, exploring the ties that bind ski culture. From British Columbia to France, Montana to Colorado, California, Norway and New Zealand, new generations of skiers and riders are pushing their sport to new extremes. As the family grows, the traditions grow richer.

Reviews

Warren Miller's Line of Descent Cast

