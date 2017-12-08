* × Change Settings

Ayla: The Daughter of War

9.2 / 14325 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
?
new Ayla: The Daughter of War poster
Contains strong language and war violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 3 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 14th December 2017.

Directed by:

Can Ulkay

Written by:

Yigit Güralp

Produced by:

Caglar Ercan and Mustafa Uslu

Starring:

Çetin Tekindor, Ismail Hacioglu, Kyung-jin Lee, Kim Seol, Ali Atay and Damla Sönmez

Genres:

Drama, History, War

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1950, amidst the ravages of the Korean War, Sergeant Süleyman stumbles upon a a half-frozen little girl, with no parents and no help in sight. Frantic, scared and on the verge of death, this little girl captures the heart of Süleyman, who risks his own life to save her, smuggling her into his Army base and out of harms way. Not knowing her name and unable to communicate with her, Süleyman names her Ayla, in reminiscence of the moon on the fateful night during which they met. The two form an instantaneous and inseparable bond, and Ayla, almost effortlessly, brings an uncanny joy to the Turkish brigade in the grip of war. As the war comes to a close however, Süleyman's brigade is told that they will be returning home. Süleyman cannot bear abandoning Ayla, and does everything within his power to take her with him. After repeated failure, he is forced to give Ayla to an orphanage, but doesn't give up on the hope of one day reuniting with her. Will the two ever get back together.

Ayla: The Daughter of War Cast

Çetin Tekindor

Çetin Tekindor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ayla: The Daughter of War

Ismail Hacioglu

Ismail Hacioglu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1¼" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ayla: The Daughter of War

Kyung-jin Lee

Kyung-jin Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ayla: The Daughter of War

Kim Seol

Kim Seol headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ayla: The Daughter of War

Ali Atay

Ali Atay headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ayla: The Daughter of War

Damla Sönmez

Damla Sönmez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3¾" (1.62 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ayla: The Daughter of War

