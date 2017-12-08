Life on the Deben

Movie Synopsis:

For a river just over 25 miles long, the Deben packs a mighty punch in terms of tranquil beauty, ever changing scenery and astonishing history. Journalist John McCarthy and Woodbridge based film-maker Tim Curtis embark on a journey into the Deben's rich past, looking at its geography, environment and the influence the river has had over the people who have lived by its banks.



The film traces the entire length of the Deben, from the secret and disputed upper reaches near Debenham to the boatyards and bustle of Woodbridge down to the sea at Bawdsey and Felixstowe Ferry. Recent discoveries have shown that the river Deben was a far more significant Anglo-Saxon region than was first thought. We meet the real-life detectorists and the leading archaeologists who reveal what has been found at Rendlesham.



The film features wildlife and conservation along the river and looks at daily life past and present, including boat building, sailing, farming, fishing, milling and even smuggling.