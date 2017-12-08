* × Change Settings

Life on the Deben

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
?
new Life on the Deben poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 14th December 2017.

Official Site:

www.lifeonthedeben.com

Directed by:

Tim Curtis

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

For a river just over 25 miles long, the Deben packs a mighty punch in terms of tranquil beauty, ever changing scenery and astonishing history. Journalist John McCarthy and Woodbridge based film-maker Tim Curtis embark on a journey into the Deben's rich past, looking at its geography, environment and the influence the river has had over the people who have lived by its banks.

The film traces the entire length of the Deben, from the secret and disputed upper reaches near Debenham to the boatyards and bustle of Woodbridge down to the sea at Bawdsey and Felixstowe Ferry. Recent discoveries have shown that the river Deben was a far more significant Anglo-Saxon region than was first thought. We meet the real-life detectorists and the leading archaeologists who reveal what has been found at Rendlesham.

The film features wildlife and conservation along the river and looks at daily life past and present, including boat building, sailing, farming, fishing, milling and even smuggling.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Life on the Deben is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Life on the Deben.

Recommendations

