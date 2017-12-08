* × Change Settings

Be Prepared Czuwaj

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 9th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
new Be Prepared poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 9th December 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Robert Glinski

Written by:

Robert Glinski and Dorota Jankojc-Poddebniak

Produced by:

Mariusz Lukomski and Wlodzimierz Niderhaus

Starring:

Mateusz Wieclawek, Jakub Zajac, Magdalena Wieczorek, Michal Wlodarczyk, Artur Barcis and Michal Bonislawski

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A group of Polish boy scouts are taking part in summer camp, learning nature skills and the value of co-operation. The camp annually invites a group of underprivileged children to participate, and on this occasion, a group of Ukrainian hooligans attend, bringing discord to the camp. The discovery of a scout's body is the starting point for an intriguing study of group dynamics.

Reviews

Be Prepared Cast

Mateusz Wieclawek

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Jakub Zajac

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Magdalena Wieczorek

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Michal Wlodarczyk

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Artur Barcis

Date of Birth:

12 August 1956

Real Name:

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Michal Bonislawski

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Last update was at 08:00 8th December 2017