Redistributors

International Film Festival of Wales Release Date

Saturday 9th December 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Adrian Tanner

Written by:

Adrian Tanner

Produced by:

Louise Clover

Starring:

James Allen, Natan Barreto, Tim Bentinck, Robert Boulton, Alexandra Evans and Rrenford Junior Fagan

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A city PR girl goes on the run accused of leaking information from the military supply company where she works. Chased by ex-soldiers she hides with her brother, a member of a shadowy hacker group, and has to choose between her luxury life - and the Redistributors.

Redistributors Cast

James Allen

James Allen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Redistributors

Natan Barreto

Natan Barreto headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Redistributors

Tim Bentinck

Tim Bentinck headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Redistributors

Robert Boulton

Robert Boulton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Redistributors

Alexandra Evans

Alexandra Evans headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Redistributors

Rrenford Junior Fagan

Rrenford Junior Fagan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Redistributors

Last update was at 23:32 9th December 2017