My Year with Helen

8.1 / 34 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 12th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
?
new My Year with Helen poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Gaylene Preston

Produced by:

Catherine Madigan and Gaylene Preston

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

With unique access to high-ranking candidate Helen Clark, award-winning filmmaker Gaylene Preston casts a wry eye on proceedings as the United Nations turns itself inside-out choosing a new Secretary-General. Her cameras explore the cracks between the diplomats, the embedded press and feminist activists as they push for change while caught up in a power process as secretive and patriarchal as the selection of the Pope. An observational documentary, My Year with Helen travels alongside Clark as she works on global development issues as head of the UNDP while also campaigning for SG and staying in daily contact with her 94-year-old father back in New Zealand.

Last update was at 08:18 12th December 2017