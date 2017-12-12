Margarita lives with her son Axel and his older sisters Antonia, Alejandra and Alicia. Their flat is like a cosy cave where they play music, eat, sleep and argue in the warm lamplight. An intimate family cocoon. The fact that Margarita lives locked up in a room beyond the bathroom is just how things are. The children communicate with their mother through a small window, giving her blankets, DVDs and reading material and celebrating her birthday in the corridor. When she's eventually had enough, it's Axel that must decide what to do.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
So Long Enthusiasm
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
So Long Enthusiasm
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
So Long Enthusiasm
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
So Long Enthusiasm
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
So Long Enthusiasm
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
So Long Enthusiasm