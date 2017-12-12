* × Change Settings

So Long Enthusiasm Adiós entusiasmo

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
So Long Enthusiasm
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Vladimir Durán

Written by:

Sacha Amaral and Vladimir Durán

Produced by:

Alexis Durán, Vladimir Durán, Victoria Marotta, Jerónimo Quevedo and Joyce Ventura

Starring:

Lucas Besasso, Rosario Bléfari, Camilo Castiglione, Vladimir Durán, Mariel Fernández and Martina Juncadella

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Margarita lives with her son Axel and his older sisters Antonia, Alejandra and Alicia. Their flat is like a cosy cave where they play music, eat, sleep and argue in the warm lamplight. An intimate family cocoon. The fact that Margarita lives locked up in a room beyond the bathroom is just how things are. The children communicate with their mother through a small window, giving her blankets, DVDs and reading material and celebrating her birthday in the corridor. When she's eventually had enough, it's Axel that must decide what to do.

