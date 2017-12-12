* × Change Settings

The Dragon Spell

Ukrainian Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 12th December 2017
Directed by:

Manuk Depoyan

Written by:

Pamela Hickey, Olena Shulga, Dennys McCoy, Anne D. Bernstein, Russell Marcus, Jeffrey Hylton, Joe Vitale, Phil Parker and Svetlana Kutsenko

Produced by:

Dmytro Belinkiy, Iryna Manzhosova and Igor Roma

Starring:

Viktor Andrienko, Kate Bristol, Allen Enlow, Jason Griffith, Jake Paque and Mike Pollock

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Language:

Ukrainian

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Little Nicky, the son of the Tanner, a famous strongman, has made up his mind, that he can conquer the dragon as his father did long ago. Against prohibition of his father, Nicky has managed to get into trouble and now it depends only on his courage, whether he defeats the resurgent dragon and returns home from the magic world.

Reviews

The Dragon Spell Cast

Viktor Andrienko

Kate Bristol

Allen Enlow

Jason Griffith

Jake Paque

Mike Pollock

