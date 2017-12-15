* × Change Settings

Hard Kaur

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
?
new Hard Kaur poster
Contains strong violence and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 5 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 21st December 2017.

Directed by:

Ajit Rajpal

Written by:

Ajit Rajpal

Produced by:

Rakesh Chaudhary, Suresh Chaudhary, Wasim Pasha and Ajit Rajpal

Starring:

Nirmal Rishi, Shashi Kiran, Drishti Grewal, Tanvir Singh, Deana Uppal and Swati Bakshi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A story of a Kaur who is a School teacher from patiala travels every day in a Local Bus from 'Daonkala to Rajpura Bypass' comes across a Super Rich boy from Haryana and how her life changes in a Murder which takes place in a running bus, the innocent girl gets trapped and becomes helpless in front of the Power, how the other 4 Kaur's of Punjab unite and saves the girl by bringing justice to her motivating millions of girls across the globe and making every Indian proud is the film Hard Kaur...

Reviews

Hard Kaur Cast

Nirmal Rishi

Nirmal Rishi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hard Kaur

Shashi Kiran

Shashi Kiran headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hard Kaur

Drishti Grewal

Drishti Grewal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hard Kaur

Tanvir Singh

Tanvir Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hard Kaur

Deana Uppal

Deana Uppal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hard Kaur

Swati Bakshi

Swati Bakshi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hard Kaur

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:07 15th December 2017