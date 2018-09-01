* × Change Settings

Crazy Rich Asians

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
Crazy Rich Asians poster
Contains infrequent strong language and moderate sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 18 cinemas on Tuesday 4th September 2018 - view the list.

Official Site:

www.crazyrichasiansmovie.com

Directed by:

Jon M. Chu

Written by:

Kevin Kwan, Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli

Produced by:

Nina Jacobson, John Penotti, Bryan Unkeless, Lindsey Martin and Brad Simpson

Starring:

Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina and Ken Jeong

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story follows Rachel Chu, an American-born Chinese economics professor, who travels to her boyfriend Nick's hometown of Singapore for his best friend's wedding. Before long, his secret is out: Nick is from a family that is impossibly wealthy, he's perhaps the most eligible bachelor in Asia, and every single woman in his ultra-rarefied social class is incredibly jealous of Rachel and wants to bring her down.

Reviews

Crazy Rich Asians Cast

Constance Wu

Constance Wu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Crazy Rich Asians

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh headshot

Date of Birth:

6 August 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Crazy Rich Asians

Henry Golding

Henry Golding headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1¼" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Crazy Rich Asians

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan headshot

Date of Birth:

29 November 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Crazy Rich AsiansCaptain MarvelMary Queen of Scots

Awkwafina

Awkwafina headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Angry Birds Movie 2Crazy Rich Asians

Ken Jeong

Ken Jeong headshot

Date of Birth:

13 July 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wonder ParkGoosebumps: Haunted HalloweenCrazy Rich Asians

Recommendations

Last update was at 11:09 1st September 2018