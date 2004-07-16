* × Change Settings

Mary And The Witch's Flower Meari to majo no hana

6.8 / 1925 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 4th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2018
?
Mary And The Witch's Flower poster
Contains very mild threat. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Monday 16th April 2018 - view the list.

Directed by:

Hiromasa Yonebayashi

Written by:

Mary Stewart, Riko Sakaguchi, Hiromasa Yonebayashi, David Freedman and Lynda Freedman

Produced by:

Yoshiaki Nishimura

Starring:

Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Morwenna Banks, Ruby Barnhill, Lynda Baron, Ewen Bremner, Jim Broadbent, Teresa Gallagher, Rasmus Hardiker, Rebecca Kidd and Kate Winslet

Genres:

Adventure, Animation

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young girl, lives with relatives. Following two cat she encounters a strange flower, a flower that grants magical powers and picks it to take it home. Then later, with the help of one of the cats, she finds a broom. The other cat is missing. Our heroine, not knowing what it is, has the flower squished between her hands. Upon touching the broom it begins to move, it takes her to a strange new place. Once she arrives a little creature chastises her for crashing into the broom stands. The creature guides her to the "university". On he tour she meets two foreboding characters. The Doctor, and the Matriarch. On the tour she sees animals in cages, screaming. She feels something bad is going on and when allowed in the Matriarch's home she steals a book. She is caught but gives up a note to hide it. The note says the location of a boy who is captured and will be used as an experiment. Who this kidnapping she's guided to her grandmothers home, which gives us information about why this is.

Reviews

Mary And The Witch's Flower Cast

Louis Ashbourne Serkis

Louis Ashbourne Serkis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Kid Who Would Be KingMary And The Witch's Flower

Morwenna Banks

Morwenna Banks headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary And The Witch's Flower

Ruby Barnhill

Ruby Barnhill headshot

Date of Birth:

16 July 2004

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 11" (1.5 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary And The Witch's Flower

Lynda Baron

Lynda Baron headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary And The Witch's Flower

Ewen Bremner

Ewen Bremner headshot

Date of Birth:

23 January 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary And The Witch's Flower

Jim Broadbent

Jim Broadbent headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Voyage of Doctor DolittleMary And The Witch's FlowerNew Town Utopia

Teresa Gallagher

Teresa Gallagher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary And The Witch's FlowerThomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie

Rasmus Hardiker

Rasmus Hardiker headshot

Date of Birth:

1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Little Vampire 3DMary And The Witch's Flower

Rebecca Kidd

Rebecca Kidd headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary And The Witch's Flower

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet headshot

Date of Birth:

5 October 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary And The Witch's FlowerAvatar 2

Recommendations

