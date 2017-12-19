* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Impossible Picture Das unmögliche Bild

8.1 / 26 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 19th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
?
new The Impossible Picture poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Sandra Wollner

Written by:

Sandra Wollner

Produced by:

Anja Schmidt

Starring:

David Jakob, Jana McKinnon and Andrea Schramek

Genres:

Drama, History

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 11 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Impossible Picture portrays the everyday life of a Viennese family in the 1950s, documented by 13-year-old Johanna: a childhood captured on 8mm film (or perhaps, a childhood as it might have been).

Fragments of family history and family secrets: an apartment regularly visited by women, more than men, revolving around grandmother Maria who holds weekly cooking clubs in her kitchen. But somehow, the women never actually seem to do any cooking...

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when The Impossible Picture is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Impossible Picture.

The Impossible Picture Cast

David Jakob

David Jakob headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Impossible Picture

Jana McKinnon

Jana McKinnon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Impossible Picture

Andrea Schramek

Andrea Schramek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Impossible Picture

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:58 19th December 2017