Gandarrappido!: The Revenger Squad

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2018
?
new Gandarrappido!: The Revenger Squad poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 29th December 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 31st December 2017.

Directed by:

Joyce Bernal

Written by:

Enrico C. Santos, Juvy Galamiton, Danno Kristoper C. Mariquit, Daisy Cayanan and Jonathan Albano

Produced by:

Veronique del Rosario-Corpus

Starring:

Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla, Pia Wurtzbach, Karla Estrada, Ejay Falcon and Lassy

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Filipino

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad is the story of Gandarra, Rapiddo, and Kweenie, who are all trying to attain and protect what is most precious to them. Family is the only thing that binds them, but as they stick to their separate missions, dark secrets arise and threaten to destroy everything they hold dear. Can they set aside their differences to find the only great power that will make them "super"?

Reviews

Gandarrappido!: The Revenger Squad Cast

Vice Ganda

Vice Ganda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gandarrappido!: The Revenger Squad

Daniel Padilla

Daniel Padilla headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gandarrappido!: The Revenger Squad

Pia Wurtzbach

Pia Wurtzbach headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gandarrappido!: The Revenger Squad

Karla Estrada

Karla Estrada headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gandarrappido!: The Revenger Squad

Ejay Falcon

Ejay Falcon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gandarrappido!: The Revenger Squad

Lassy

Lassy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gandarrappido!: The Revenger Squad

