Ang Panday

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 13th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
Contains moderate violence and threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 3 cinemas on Saturday 13th January 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 14th January 2018.

Directed by:

Coco Martin

Produced by:

Coco Martin

Starring:

Coco Martin, Awra Briguela, Jake Cuenca, McCoy De Leon, Michael De Mesa and Julio Diaz

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Language:

Filipino

Runtime:

2 hours 8 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lizardo, the immortal evil nemesis of Panday comes back from the world of darkness to once again bring havoc to the human race. With Flavio III not knowing that his bloodline is the only one capable of destroying Lizardo, he will have to scour different worlds to be able to gain the trust of the mythical power of the legendary sword.

Reviews

Ang Panday Cast

Coco Martin

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Awra Briguela

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Jake Cuenca

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

McCoy De Leon

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Michael De Mesa

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Julio Diaz

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

