* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Manchester keeps on dancing

Doc 'N Roll Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 18th January 2018
new Manchester keeps on dancing poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Doc 'N Roll Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Javi Senz

Produced by:

Pablo De La Chica, Guillermo Logar and Javi Senz

Starring:

Johnno Burgess, Carl Craig, Colin Curtis, Eats Everything, Dan Flynn and Kim Ann Foxman

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

A truly remarkable social study of a culture that helped put Manchester on the worldwide music map. This documentary, by Madrid filmmaker Javi Senz, goes much deeper than the Hacienda and instead digs into archive footage that has never before been seen on film, alongside in-depth interviews, to help educate the viewer understand how house music arrived in the city in the early 1980's and takes them on a journey through the rich tapestry of its success and memorable stories.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Manchester keeps on dancing.

Manchester keeps on dancing Cast

Johnno Burgess

Johnno Burgess headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manchester keeps on dancing

Carl Craig

Carl Craig headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manchester keeps on dancing

Colin Curtis

Colin Curtis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manchester keeps on dancing

Eats Everything

Eats Everything headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manchester keeps on dancing

Dan Flynn

Dan Flynn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manchester keeps on dancing

Kim Ann Foxman

Kim Ann Foxman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manchester keeps on dancing

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:32 30th December 2017