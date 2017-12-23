* × Change Settings

Mirette

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2018
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Friday 29th December 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 1st January 2018.

Official Site:

mirette-film.com

Directed by:

Helen O'Hanlon

Starring:

Tom Conti, Miriam Margolyes, Dixie Egerickx, Jean-Marc Desmond, Bebe Cave and Shola Adewusi

Genre:

Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Mirette lives and works with her grandmother Mémé Gâteau who runs a Parisian boarding house frequented by circus performers. One night a mysterious guest named Bellini arrives.

While attending to her chores, Mirette discovers him in the courtyard, walking a tightrope fashioned from one of the washing lines. She is transfixed and becomes determined to learn. Undeterred by Bellini's refusal to teach her, she steals out to the courtyard each morning to learn by herself. She falls a great deal, yet continues despite her injuries. Soon she manages one singular crossing. Elated, she runs to tell the only person who could understand... Bellini. He surrenders and agrees to teach her. And so Mirette becomes a wire walker and a loyal friendship develops between the unlikely pair.

The arrival of Charlie Meyer, the infamous agent from London, brings song and merriment, but he recognises Bellini, and in so doing Mirette learns her mentor's secret - the world's greatest high wire walker has been left tormented by an accident and unable to perform at height. The next day Bellini disappears.

That evening crowds gather in the local square. Mirette follows to find out what is happening. A high wire has been set up. She spots Bellini as he steps out onto the rooftops. He is attempting to purge his demons. He tries to take the next step but freezes as fear takes hold. Mirette races to the opposite roof. Now standing on the edge, she too is scared. Yet to save her mentor, she must walk the high wire...

Reviews

Mirette Cast

Tom Conti

Tom Conti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mirette

Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes headshot

Date of Birth:

18 May 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Little Vampire 3DEarly ManMirette

Dixie Egerickx

Dixie Egerickx headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mirette

Jean-Marc Desmond

Jean-Marc Desmond headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mirette

Bebe Cave

Bebe Cave headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mirette

Shola Adewusi

Shola Adewusi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mirette

Last update was at 09:37 23rd December 2017