* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Mole Song - Undercover Agent Reiji Mogura no uta: Sennyuu sousakan Reiji

Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme Release Date

Friday 9th February 2018
The Mole Song - Undercover Agent Reiji poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme. Show listing.

Directed by:

Takashi Miike

Written by:

Noboru Takahashi and Kankurô Kudô

Produced by:

Shigeji Maeda, Misako Saka and Juichi Uehara

Starring:

Tôma Ikuta, Ken'ichi Endô, Mitsuru Fukikoshi, Kôichi Iwaki, Yûsuke Kamiji and Sergey Kuvaev

Genres:

Action, Comedy

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Reiji Kikukawa, who has a strong sense of justice, graduated from the police academy with the lowest score ever. He becomes a police constable, but is suddenly fired by the Police Chief due to "disciplinary" issues. In actuality, the firing is part of a carefully orchestrated plan. Reiji is ordered to become a "mole," an undercover cop. His target is Shuho Todoroki, the boss of the Sukiyakai gang. The group is the largest crime group in the Kanto area. Masaya Hiura, who works as a young boss of a Sukiyakai affiliated gang likes Reiji. While going through various hardships, Reiji works his way towards Shuho Todoroki.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Mole Song - Undercover Agent Reiji.

The Mole Song - Undercover Agent Reiji Cast

Tôma Ikuta

Tôma Ikuta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Mole Song - Undercover Agent Reiji

Ken'ichi Endô

Ken'ichi Endô headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Mole Song - Undercover Agent Reiji

Mitsuru Fukikoshi

Mitsuru Fukikoshi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Mole Song - Undercover Agent Reiji

Kôichi Iwaki

Kôichi Iwaki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Mole Song - Undercover Agent Reiji

Yûsuke Kamiji

Yûsuke Kamiji headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Mole Song - Undercover Agent Reiji

Sergey Kuvaev

Sergey Kuvaev headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Mole Song - Undercover Agent Reiji

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:02 20th January 2018