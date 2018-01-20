* × Change Settings

The Dark Maidens Ankoku joshi

Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme Release Date

Saturday 10th February 2018
The Dark Maidens poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Saiji Yakumo

Written by:

Rikako Akiyoshi and Mari Okada

Starring:

Fumika Shimizu, Marie Iitoyo, Yûdai Chiba, Lilia Kojima, Nana Seino, Yûna Taira and Tina Tamashiro

Genre:

Mystery

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A murder mystery following six pretty JK, who all have something to hide. The film's Japanese title literally translates to "pitch black girls", highlighting the characters personalities which soon become dark. One day, pupil Itsumi Shiraishi dies at the Seibo Maria Girls High School. The daughter of the school's administrator, Itsumi was envied by all the students there. Surrounding her death is a shroud of mystery; did Itsumi kill herself, was she killed accidentally or intentionally? At the time of her death, she held a lily of the valley flower in her hand. A rumour spreads that someone in the school's literature club, which Itsumi had presided, killed Itsumi...

Reviews

Last update was at 22:02 20th January 2018