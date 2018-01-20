The drama-comedy tells the story of Setsuko Kawashima, a lonely, chain-smoking office lady in Tokyo who is past her prime. After deciding to take an English class, she discovers a new identity in her American alter ego, 'Lucy,' and falls for her instructor, John. When John suddenly disappears, Setsuko earnestly sets out on a quest to find him, eventually leading her to the outskirts of Southern California.
Unknown
Unknown
5' 4¼" (1.63 m)
Oh Lucy!
Unknown
Unknown
6' 3" (1.91 m)
Oh Lucy!
Unknown
Unknown
5' 3¾" (1.62 m)
Oh Lucy!
Unknown
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
The Third MurderOh Lucy!
Unknown
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
Oh Lucy!
12 November 1958
Unknown
5' 4" (1.63 m)
Oh Lucy!