* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Oh Lucy!

Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme Release Date

Sunday 11th February 2018
Oh Lucy! poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme. Show listing.

Directed by:

Atsuko Hirayanagi

Written by:

Atsuko Hirayanagi and Boris Frumin

Produced by:

Jessica Elbaum, Atsuko Hirayanagi, Yukie Kito and Han West

Starring:

Shinobu Terajima, Josh Hartnett, Kaho Minami, Kôji Yakusho, Shioli Kutsuna and Megan Mullally

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The drama-comedy tells the story of Setsuko Kawashima, a lonely, chain-smoking office lady in Tokyo who is past her prime. After deciding to take an English class, she discovers a new identity in her American alter ego, 'Lucy,' and falls for her instructor, John. When John suddenly disappears, Setsuko earnestly sets out on a quest to find him, eventually leading her to the outskirts of Southern California.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Oh Lucy!.

Oh Lucy! Cast

Shinobu Terajima

Shinobu Terajima headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oh Lucy!

Josh Hartnett

Josh Hartnett headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oh Lucy!

Kaho Minami

Kaho Minami headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3¾" (1.62 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oh Lucy!

Kôji Yakusho

Kôji Yakusho headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Third MurderOh Lucy!

Shioli Kutsuna

Shioli Kutsuna headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oh Lucy!

Megan Mullally

Megan Mullally headshot

Date of Birth:

12 November 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oh Lucy!

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:02 20th January 2018