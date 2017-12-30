* × Change Settings

The Liquidator

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
?
new The Liquidator poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 5th January 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 11th January 2018.

Directed by:

Xu Jizhou

Written by:

Xu Jizhou and Mi Lei

Produced by:

William Kong, Zhong-Lun Ren and Han Zhang

Starring:

Chao Deng, Ethan Juan, Shi Shi Liu, Kar Yan Lam, Jingfei Guo and Vicky Chen

Genre:

Crime

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A series of gruesome mruders takes the city by storm. Each crime is elaborately staged and executed with high level of skillfulness. All murders have something in common: The victims are subjects of recent media controversy when their apathetic, selfish wrongdoings cause the death of others. The way they were executed also bears resemblance to certain details of their misdemeanor. The media immediately labels it an act of vigilante justice and the whole town becomes enthralled with the serial killer. People are frantic to see his next act of gigilantism. Police detective Nam, who's been assigned to the case, is practically running out of leads and time. She enlists the help of ex-cop/forensic expert Mu, who quickly discovers invisible traces of evidence left at the crime scenes. Together they are wasting no time in hunting the killer before the next murder occurs. At the same time, the serial killer has chosen his next victim. He is plotting a live streaming of the execution for people to decide on the fate of the victim. Seeing himself as the guardian of the city, he believes true justice can only be served by transferring power from the law enforcement and giving it back to the people.

Reviews

The Liquidator Cast

Chao Deng

Chao Deng headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Ethan Juan

Ethan Juan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Shi Shi Liu

Shi Shi Liu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Kar Yan Lam

Kar Yan Lam headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Jingfei Guo

Jingfei Guo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Vicky Chen

Vicky Chen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 08:32 30th December 2017