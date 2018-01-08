* × Change Settings

A Landscape of Lies

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 18th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Paul Knight

Written by:

Paul Knight and Stuart Knight

Produced by:

Paul Knight

Starring:

Andrea McLean, Danny Midwinter, Andre Nightingale, Anna Passey, Marc Bannerman and Philip Brodie

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Haunted by the memories of his time in the Gulf war, Jacob tries to adjust to civilian life aided mainly by his friendship with his commanding officer, Hilt who has made civvie life work for him. However, Jacob's stable reality is crushed when Hilt is killed during a suspected mugging that went wrong. Now Jacob feels it's his duty to find the truth behind the incident and bring closure to Hilt's widow, Louise. His investigation has him going head to head with DCI Lane and his partners Sergeant Egan and DC Carter as his own life starts to entwine with those he suspects of being involved. Amongst them is East End villain turned property tycoon Brannigan Woods, Marcus Clancy whose recent workaholic attitude has put a strain on his marriage to cheating wife Claire and their rebellious teenage daughter, Hannah. Dr Audrey Grey is the couple's therapist who is trying to keep the family together whilst her own existence is slowly sinking into self destruct mode, with only her receptionist.

Reviews

