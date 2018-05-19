* × Change Settings

That Summer

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2018
That Summer poster
Contains mild bad language, nudity and sex references. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Göran Olsson

Produced by:

Nejma Beard

Starring:

Peter Beard, William Vanden Heuvel, Paul Morrissey, Lee Radziwill, Andy Warhol and Edith Bouvier Beale

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)
That Summer Cast

