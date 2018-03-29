* × Change Settings

Maya the Bee: The Honey Games Maya The Bee 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
Maya the Bee: The Honey Games poster
Contains very mild threat. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

In 59 cinemas on Friday 6th April 2018

Directed by:

Noel Cleary, Sergio Delfino and Alexs Stadermann

Written by:

Noel Cleary, Fin Edquist, Kevin Peaty and Alexs Stadermann

Produced by:

Tracy Lenon, Brian Rosen, Thorsten Wegener and Thorsten Wegener

Starring:

Richard Roxburgh, Justine Clarke, David Collins, Linda Ngo, Coco Jack Gillies and Benson Jack Anthony

Genres:

Animation, Comedy, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When an overenthusiastic Maya accidentally embarrasses the Empress of Buzztropolis, she is forced to unite with a team of misfit bugs and compete in the Honey Games for a chance to save her hive.

Reviews

Maya the Bee: The Honey Games Cast

Richard Roxburgh

Richard Roxburgh headshot

Date of Birth:

23 January 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Justine Clarke

Justine Clarke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

David Collins

David Collins headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Linda Ngo

Linda Ngo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Coco Jack Gillies

Coco Jack Gillies headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Benson Jack Anthony

Benson Jack Anthony headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

