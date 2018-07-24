* × Change Settings

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-January 2019
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies poster
Contains mild violence, threat and rude humour. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 19 cinemas on Friday 3rd August 2018

Official Site:

www.teentitansgo-movie.com

Directed by:

Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail

Written by:

Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Bob Haney, Bruno Premiani, George Pérez, Marv Wolfman, Arnold Drake, Bob Brown, Harry G. Peter, Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster and William Moulton Marston

Produced by:

Will Arnett, Aaron Horvath, Peter Rida Michail, Peggy Regan and Michael Jelenic

Starring:

Kristen Bell, Khary Payton, Will Arnett, Tara Strong, Greg Cipes, Hynden Walch, Scott Menville, Nicolas Cage, Patton Oswalt and Stan Lee

Genres:

Action, Animation, Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies-everyone but the Teen Titans, that is. But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation, and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line.

Reviews

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies Cast

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell headshot

Date of Birth:

18 July 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ralph Breaks the InternetFrozen 2Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Khary Payton

Khary Payton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Will Arnett

Will Arnett headshot

Date of Birth:

4 May 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lego Movie 2: The Second PartTeen Titans Go! To the Movies

Tara Strong

Tara Strong headshot

Date of Birth:

12 February 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Animal CrackersTeen Titans Go! To the Movies

Greg Cipes

Greg Cipes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Hynden Walch

Hynden Walch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Scott Menville

Scott Menville headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage headshot

Date of Birth:

7 January 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-VerseThe Croods 2Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt headshot

Date of Birth:

27 January 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Secret Life of Pets 2Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Stan Lee

Stan Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

28 December 1922

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ant-Man and the WaspTeen Titans Go! To the Movies

Recommendations

