* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Strangers: Prey at Night

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 4th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2018
?
The Strangers: Prey at Night poster
Contains strong threat, violence, injury detail and language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when The Strangers: Prey at Night is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Official Site:

thestrangers2018.com

Directed by:

Johannes Roberts

Written by:

Bryan Bertino and Ben Ketai

Produced by:

Babak Eftekhari, Wayne Marc Godfrey, James Harris, Robert Jones, Ryan Kavanaugh and Mark Lane

Starring:

Christina Hendricks, Bailee Madison, Martin Henderson, Lewis Pullman, Emma Bellomy and Lea Enslin

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A family's road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family's every limit as they struggle to survive.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Strangers: Prey at Night is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Strangers: Prey at Night.

The Strangers: Prey at Night Cast

Christina Hendricks

Christina Hendricks headshot

Date of Birth:

3 May 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Bailee Madison

Bailee Madison headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Martin Henderson

Martin Henderson headshot

Date of Birth:

8 October 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Lewis Pullman

Lewis Pullman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Emma Bellomy

Emma Bellomy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Lea Enslin

Lea Enslin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:07 15th April 2018